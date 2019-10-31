South Africa

Gauteng man who assaulted EFF pastor must pay R100,000

31 October 2019 - 10:39 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Ron Rambebu was assaulted and referred to by the k-word by a man who targeted him for wearing an EFF-branded cap
Image: Supplied

Justice has been served for an EFF pastor who was attacked and called the k-word at a petrol station in Johannesburg. 

Ron Rambebu was attacked by Johan Bothma at an Engen garage in Horizon Park, in Roodepoort on the West Rand, in June.   

The duo appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday where a R100,000 settlement was reached.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed that a settlement had been reached. 

“The defence approached the NPA with a proposal for alternative dispute resolution management. As the NPA we then consulted with the complainant who was willing to participate in the process . . .on condition of R100,000 and a public apology,” she told TimesLIVE.

The attack was captured in a series of videos which went viral on social media. 

In the first video, the alleged attacker clad in a black Daniel Hechter T-shirt is seen paying for items bought from inside the garage shop. In the second video, Rambebu is seen being approached by the man near the petrol pumps.

The man punches Rambebu several times through his car's window.

Rambebu drives off, while the man and his friend wait at a white Ford Mustang. When Rambebu gets out of his car, the men drive off.

