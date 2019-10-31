South Africa

IN MEMES | Twitter reacts after KwaZulu-Natal hit by tremor

31 October 2019 - 17:49 By Lwandile Bhengu
Mzansi Twitter was quick to react to the tremor that left KwaZulu-Natal shaken on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Lcswart

South Africans wasted no time in making light of the 3.7 magnitude tremor that left most of KwaZulu-Natal shaken on Thursday.

The #tremor trended for most of the afternoon. Experts say tremors that register between 3 and 3.9 are regarded as minor, but Twitter users nonetheless jumped on the trend and were quick to post memes and to react.

These are some of the best, which left us in stitches.

While some dubbed it as a sign from God, other tweeps saw it as a sign that the festive season was on its way.

