IN MEMES | Twitter reacts after KwaZulu-Natal hit by tremor
South Africans wasted no time in making light of the 3.7 magnitude tremor that left most of KwaZulu-Natal shaken on Thursday.
The #tremor trended for most of the afternoon. Experts say tremors that register between 3 and 3.9 are regarded as minor, but Twitter users nonetheless jumped on the trend and were quick to post memes and to react.
These are some of the best, which left us in stitches.
#tremor— Sbahle Ngema (@samhler) October 31, 2019
Maybe it's just y'alls relationships shaking because December is near👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/PvCxpBszIt
Had to go outside to check if it was really an earthquake or Prakash was revving his GTI. #durbantremor— Irshad K (@IrshadAFC7) October 31, 2019
#tremor I started confessing my sins thinking God has arrived pic.twitter.com/zCAcCulblh— QueenGeza👑 (@NDLUNKULU2) October 31, 2019
While some dubbed it as a sign from God, other tweeps saw it as a sign that the festive season was on its way.
#earthquake #tremor relax guys that was November ukokota pic.twitter.com/QVvxTDgRA1— Mr MTOLO (@langasphesh) October 31, 2019
I hear Satan just landed in Durban 🥰 this December is gonna be lit 🔥 festive starts tomorrow. Let me quickly submit my leave request.— IG:@Bonginkocy_m🥂 (@Bonginkocy_m) October 31, 2019
#tremor #earthquake pic.twitter.com/5lEtHtjRje