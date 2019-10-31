Johannesburg motorists can use M2 motorway from Monday
Motorists travelling into central Johannesburg from the west are assured that the M2 highway will be reopened to traffic on Monday, with bridge repairs successfully completed.
The M2 carries about 10,500 vehicles an hour (both directions) and 12,000 vehicles an hour in morning peak traffic. A section was closed for repairs at the end of February.
Outgoing mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba on Thursday led a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the motorway, alongside Gauteng premier David Makhura.
“The city has an infrastructure backlog of R170bn. So, as we prepare to hand over this motorway to the people of Johannesburg, I only ask that you take care of it and every other piece of infrastructure that has been built with your money,” said Mashaba.
“Causing destruction to public infrastructure is, after all, tantamount to delaying your own development and that of your city and country.”
The cost of the project was more than R160m.
The last 8 months has been a driving hell for me with this highway closed! Now to go back to driving like a sane person.....and not a honorary taxi driver! #M2Opening https://t.co/TbXGoKKslG— Alicia Matthews 🌼♌️ (@Lishtingz) October 31, 2019
#M2Opening The M2 bridge project mainly entailed structural repairs of columns, bridge decks, bridge joints and resurfacing :@HermanMashaba ^NB https://t.co/IfQVCzCYx8— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 31, 2019
In August 2018, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) started emergency repairs to sections of the motorway after an assessment revealed that the structural integrity of the concrete elements was severely reduced. It took eight months to complete the rehabilitation and included the demolition of four pillars.
“The bridge was built about 60 years ago and it was not waterproofed. We want our motorists to get a feel of the new space. The road has been resurfaced with waterproofing properties. We will be here to (witness it) on Monday when the first car drives past here,” said Siyabonga Nodu, acting MD of the JRA.
Makhura said: “The M2 is a very important connector. Its closure gave me a shiver down my spine. I would wonder what we would do with the millions of motorists. I’m going to drive on it on Monday.”