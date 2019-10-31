Judge slates Malema's 'juvenile' rant as EFF leader wins case against Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers say they will continue to advise him to “explore” options to seek recourse against the “persistent and infantile” political campaign of the EFF that “spreads lies” about him.

This comes after the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday, found that EFF leader Julius Malema’s comments that Gordhan was a “dog of white monopoly capital”, did not amount to hate speech.

Gordhan had lodged a complaint in the Equality Court, sitting in the Johannesburg high court, against Malema after public utterances he made against him in November last year, which he charged contravened section 10 of the Equality Act.

Malema, who was speaking outside the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg, accused Gordhan of being corrupt and being a lackey of white monopoly capital, among other slurs.

Gordhan’s lawyers, Malatji and Co, said their client noted the judgment.

“We will continue to advise our client to explore all available options provided in law to seek recourse against the persistent and infantile political campaign of the EFF that spreads lies about our client, and promotes the politics of hate, division, intolerance and intimidation,” the lawyers said in a statement.