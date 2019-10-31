South Africa

Social media on Cape Town protests & 'police brutality': 'This is horrifying'

31 October 2019 - 06:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Members of the SAPS clashed with foreigners outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Social media users have accused police of brutality after Wednesday's clashes between the SAPS and foreigners in Cape Town.

Refugees and asylum seekers staged a sit-in outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHRC) offices in Waldorf Arcade, St George's Mall.

The foreigners, fearing xenophobic attacks, are demanding relocation to another country.

On Wednesday, police arrested about 100 protesters, after obtaining a court order to evict them, TimesLIVE reported.

Patient Kazadi, 27, from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said he had not been notified of the eviction until Wednesday. He accused the police of being violent and xenophobic.

“Today they sent police and law enforcement to get us out of here ... There’s one woman lying down here, they didn’t even call an ambulance. There’s another guy inside, bleeding. And they say, we’re not xenophobic. They are. They are xenophobic.”

Scenes from the protest are being widely shared on social media, with scores calling for violence-free policing in handling the situation. 

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

