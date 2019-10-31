South Africa

UIF to start paying out parental benefits from Friday

31 October 2019 - 14:40 By TIMESLIVE
From November 1, 2019, UIF contributors can claim for financial assistance while they spend time bonding and caring for their new child.
From November 1, 2019, UIF contributors can claim for financial assistance while they spend time bonding and caring for their new child.
Image: alekss/123rf.com

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start processing claims for the new parental benefits from Friday.

Payment is for a maximum of 10 days and calculated on a flat rate of 66% of the contributable remuneration.

Contributing and qualifying UIF beneficiaries are eligible to claim the parental benefit, in line with changes to the relevant laws given effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said in a statement on Thursday: “It is all systems go. We have finalised the new forms to process claims and payments. Our systems have been upgraded to enable us to process the parental benefit.”

MORE

One third of domestic workers are not registered for UIF

By law, all employees who work 24 hours or more per month are entitled to unemployment insurance
News
4 months ago

Baby on the way? Prepare for possible pay pain

Check whether you qualify for waivers on premiums or reduced premiums while you are on maternity leave
Business
5 months ago

Dads left in the cold as government fails to activate new paternity leave

Countless fathers have been left out in the cold after the government failed to make good on new legislation giving them 10 days' paid paternity ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X