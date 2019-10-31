UIF to start paying out parental benefits from Friday

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start processing claims for the new parental benefits from Friday.

Payment is for a maximum of 10 days and calculated on a flat rate of 66% of the contributable remuneration.

Contributing and qualifying UIF beneficiaries are eligible to claim the parental benefit, in line with changes to the relevant laws given effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said in a statement on Thursday: “It is all systems go. We have finalised the new forms to process claims and payments. Our systems have been upgraded to enable us to process the parental benefit.”