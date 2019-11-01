Bogus department of education official arrested for allegedly raping pupil

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old pupil after luring her with the possibility of a scholarship to study medicine in Russia, Mpumalanga police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man introduced himself as a department of education official when he delivered a speech to grade 12 pupils about a scholarship to study medicine abroad.

The man said three pupils would be selected.

“The victim informed the visitor that she was interested and he took her cellphone number.

“Later on the same day, the suspect called the victim and they met in his car. He reportedly told her he had grade 12 exam papers that he wanted to give her, but must sleep with her first.”

The pupil refused and the man allegedly raped her on the back seat of his car, Hlathi said.

The incident happened last week. The man was arrested on Tuesday.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lied about being sent by the department of education,” said Hlathi.

He has been charged with rape and is expected to appear in the Acornhoek magistrate’s court on Friday.