Court gives blood service secretary a bloody nose in scrap with CEO

A month later, Tlhotlhalemaje wrote in his judgment, board member William Gumede told Luthuli the board had decided he must resign or face a disciplinary inquiry, and on September 11 he was placed on precautionary suspension.

He was told he was under investigation for recording the July 22 meeting on his cellphone without informing fellow members of the executive committee.

Tlhotlhalemaje said Luthuli’s six-and-a-half page “whistleblower complaint” was actually a narration of events at the meeting in which he said “he felt compelled to respond in detail to the unfounded and patently false allegations levelled against him”.

The judge said: “He alleges that [Louw] ... was rude, crass, demeaning, dishonest and a bully. The conduct [he] complained of relates in essence to his own personal grievances”, and these fell outside the scope of the whistleblower act.

“Clearly, the report was not just about tip-offs or a disclosure of some impropriety,” said Tlhotlhalemaje.

The blood service told Tlhotlhalemaje that Luthuli’s court application was a stratagem to avoid a disciplinary hearing, which was imminent.

The judge said Luthuli had failed to make a convincing argument that he was being victimised as a whistleblower, and said he would have the opportunity to put his side of the story at his grievance hearing, his disciplinary hearing, and when the court considered the full merits of his alleged protected disclosure.