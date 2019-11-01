South Africa

De Lille warns of e-mail scam fraudulently using her name

01 November 2019 - 19:48 By Ernest Mabuza
Public works minister Patricia de Lille has warned the public to be aware of an e-mail scam using her name.

“My office has been alerted to an e-mail scam purporting to be in my name as the minister of public works and infrastructure regarding a funding from the programme between the Brics New Development Bank and the European Development Fund.

“This is a fraudulent e-mail scam and I am hereby issuing a warning to the public to please ignore this e-mail,” De Lille said in a statement.

She said the e-mail address of the fraudulent e-mail was patricia-de-lille-mecrep@executivemail.co.za. De Lille said this should serve as a first red flag to the public as this was not an official government e-mail address.

She said communication regarding funding for programmes would never come directly from the minister's office.

“Any business between  government and companies is processed through the formal supply chain management processes in line (with) prescripts  of the Public Finance Management Act.”

De Lille said this e-mail would be reported to the Hawks.

“I therefore appeal to the public to be alert and not engage and respond to such e-mails as they are scams.”

