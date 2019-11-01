Operation O Kae Molao nets 746 suspects in Gauteng in one day

Gauteng police recovered seven stolen vehicles at a panel beater in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a Toyota Hilux, which was stolen on Wednesday, was tracked to the premises in Chamdor, where police discovered several other stolen vehicles.

Among the cars recovered, in partnership with tracking companies and Data Dots, were a C63 AMG Mercedes-Benz stolen in March 2017 in Cape Town, an S65 AMG Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen Polo.

A GWM bakkie, stolen in Pretoria and linked to housebreaking incidents in Krugersdorp and Sunnyside, was also recovered, Peters said.

Eight employees of the panel beater were taken in for verification of status in the country, while the owner was taken in for possession of stolen vehicles.

During the O Kae Molao operation on Thursday, 746 wanted suspects were arrested in the province.