South Africa

Operation O Kae Molao nets 746 suspects in Gauteng in one day

01 November 2019 - 08:02 By IAVAN PIJOOS
In partnership with tracking companies and Data Dots, police recovered cars, including a C63 AMG Mercedes-Benz stolen in March 2017 in Cape Town, an S65 AMG Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen Polo.
In partnership with tracking companies and Data Dots, police recovered cars, including a C63 AMG Mercedes-Benz stolen in March 2017 in Cape Town, an S65 AMG Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen Polo.
Image: Saps

Gauteng police recovered seven stolen vehicles at a panel beater in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a Toyota Hilux, which was stolen on Wednesday, was tracked to the premises in Chamdor, where police discovered several other stolen vehicles.

Among the cars recovered, in partnership with tracking companies and Data Dots, were a C63 AMG Mercedes-Benz stolen in March 2017 in Cape Town, an S65 AMG Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen Polo.

A GWM bakkie, stolen in Pretoria and linked to housebreaking incidents in Krugersdorp and Sunnyside, was also recovered, Peters said.

Eight employees of the panel beater were taken in for verification of status in the country, while the owner was taken in for possession of stolen vehicles.

During the O Kae Molao operation on Thursday, 746 wanted suspects were arrested in the province.

Police make more than 500 arrests, recover parts of stolen and hijacked cars

Gauteng police have arrested more than 500 people and recovered various parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles in Mamelodi in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago

Peters said 13 were wanted for rape and eight for murder.

Police also took in 97 undocumented foreigners for processing, arrested nine suspects for possession of drugs and four for illegal mining.

Live ammunition, explosives and equipment believed to be used for illegal mining were also confiscated during the operation.

Counterfeit goods worth an undisclosed amount were confiscated from China Mall, near Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

In Tshwane, police confiscated an illegal loaded pistol and a magazine, R7,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and expired foods in Lyttelton and closed down four illegal liquor outlets.

Officers also issued R42,150 in fines.

In Ekurhuleni, a suspect was arrested at a roadblock for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to bribe a law-enforcement officer.

Five fines were issued for contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act.

MORE

WATCH | Durban police roll out 'robocars' to beat festive season crime

Durban's metro police have partnered Microsoft to take crime-fighting to a new level by using technology to their advantage.
News
1 day ago

Police make more than 500 arrests, recover parts of stolen and hijacked cars

Gauteng police have arrested more than 500 people and recovered various parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles in Mamelodi in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy South Africa
  2. Cape Town woman wants R9m after discovering husband of six years is gay South Africa
  3. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  4. Cape Town woman scammed of R844k by catfish she met on Tinder South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q&A
X