Operation O Kae Molao nets 746 suspects in Gauteng in one day
Gauteng police recovered seven stolen vehicles at a panel beater in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a Toyota Hilux, which was stolen on Wednesday, was tracked to the premises in Chamdor, where police discovered several other stolen vehicles.
Among the cars recovered, in partnership with tracking companies and Data Dots, were a C63 AMG Mercedes-Benz stolen in March 2017 in Cape Town, an S65 AMG Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen Polo.
A GWM bakkie, stolen in Pretoria and linked to housebreaking incidents in Krugersdorp and Sunnyside, was also recovered, Peters said.
Eight employees of the panel beater were taken in for verification of status in the country, while the owner was taken in for possession of stolen vehicles.
During the O Kae Molao operation on Thursday, 746 wanted suspects were arrested in the province.
Peters said 13 were wanted for rape and eight for murder.
Police also took in 97 undocumented foreigners for processing, arrested nine suspects for possession of drugs and four for illegal mining.
Live ammunition, explosives and equipment believed to be used for illegal mining were also confiscated during the operation.
Counterfeit goods worth an undisclosed amount were confiscated from China Mall, near Ellis Park, Johannesburg.
In Tshwane, police confiscated an illegal loaded pistol and a magazine, R7,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and expired foods in Lyttelton and closed down four illegal liquor outlets.
Officers also issued R42,150 in fines.
In Ekurhuleni, a suspect was arrested at a roadblock for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempting to bribe a law-enforcement officer.
Five fines were issued for contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act.