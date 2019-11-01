'Our hearts are broken in pieces,' says family of murdered Clanwilliam teacher

Her voice is quiet and her infectious smile is no more. River of tears, broken hearts, shattered dreams remain, and too many questions are left unanswered.

All that the family of Allison Plaatjies can do now is to pick up the pieces.

Plaatjies was brutally murdered in her flat in Clanwilliam in the Western Cape at the weekend. The 26-year-old was stabbed and her injuries so severe that she was virtually decapitated.

Her cousin, Lizel Plaatjies, told TimesLIVE on Friday that she had gone on Sunday to identify her body.

“It was one of the hardest things to do,” Lizel said.

Allison's mother and older brother were taking her death the hardest.

“The family is completely broken. The mother is taking it very hard. She is coping under the circumstances, but it not going well at all. Her brother is quiet and you can see that it has deeply hurt him.”

Lizel described Allison - or “Sussie” as she was known - as a “child full of life”.

“She will arrive at a place then you will know she was there. She will always leave her mark,” she said.

She said Allison loved teasing and joking around.

“One day I told her when I’m done in Cape Town, I am going to open a soup kitchen in Swellendam.

“She looked at me and started laughing and asked what I am going to feed the people because I can’t even fry an egg. That is the type of person she was.”