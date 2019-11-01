The mini budget: A bad hangover and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The hangover after nine years of state capture and bad governance has not improved at all over the past 20 months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team moan about the killer headache instead of taking the medicine: it is just too bitter a pill to swallow. This headache is now a chronic migraine and our patient — our country's economy — is on its way to the ICU.

This is how much debt SA has: R3,000,000,000,000, with another R1,000,000,000,000 on its way over the next year or so.

That is nearly double the annual national budget.

These figures drive one to drink, to stay with the hangover metaphor.

There was one speck of light in finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement — that an extra R1,3bn was allocated to the NPA. This could help the justice system to get back on its feet and recover political accountability by prosecuting corrupt politicians, officials and businessmen.

