WATCH | Rescue of man who fell 7 floors from Durban building
A critically injured man was lowered in a specialised stretcher down to the ground floor of a high-rise building on Victoria Embankment near Johnson Lane after he fell from the seventh floor on Friday morning.
Rescue Care managing director Garrith Jamieson said a high angle rescue had to take place after advanced life support paramedics treated the man at the scene where he had landed.
Rescue Care paramedics rescue a critically injured man, who had fallen off a high-rise building in Durban. pic.twitter.com/VqOnvaE9el— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) November 1, 2019
“The patient was rescued by an advanced life support paramedic from Rescue Care. This rescue was being watched over by South African Police Services search and rescue unit and Metro police.
“The patient was lowered in a specialised stretcher down to the ground floor,” he said.
The patient had sustained critical injuries and was transported by paramedics to hospital.
Jamieson said the circumstances surrounding the fall had not been established, however police were investigating.