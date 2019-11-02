Khoi and San sign deal that gives them a cut of rooibos riches

For years scientists have trumpeted the medicinal benefits of rooibos tea.

Now the famous reddish drink with the sweet aftertaste will also have widespread economic benefits thanks to a historic benefit-sharing agreement involving the rooibos industry and traditional communities who have used the plant for centuries.

The rooibos and honeybush traditional knowledge benefit-sharing agreement was signed on Friday afternoon on a hilltop outside Cape Town.

It formalises nine years of negotiations that will see Khoi and San communities receive a share of proceeds from the crop — 1.5% of the farm gate price in the form of an annual levy — for an initial one-year pilot period.

The money will help fund community projects selected by Khoi and San organisations.