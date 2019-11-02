MPs congratulate Boks on being crowned rugby world champions for third time

Parliament and political leaders were among the first to officially congratulate the Springboks on winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday.

In its congratulatory message, parliament and its presiding officers, led by National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, lauded the Boks for their ‘resilient spirit’ and thanked the nation for its support of the team.

It urged the team to “be role models to our youth, including men, in our drive as a nation to curb gender-based violence as we are also heading to another effort of the 16 days against the scourge of violence against women and children in our country”. Parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture also congratulated the Springboks on their “remarkable performance”.

Chairperson Beauty Dlulane said the Boks had demonstrated the resilience that had come to characterise the team over the years. “That a black captain in Siya Kolisi hoisted the Webb Ellis trophy was an inspiration that will have a long-lasting influence to the South African kids. We need to go back and start building for France 2023,” Dlulane said.

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen said the victory transcended “the sports fields”.

“This World Cup win comes at a time when SA is at the edge of the precipice — a nation reeling from deep divisions and in desperate need of a renewed sense of togetherness.

“The 2019 Rugby World Cup has been a highly anticipated event for South Africans and we thank the team for once again reminding the nation that we are indeed #StrongerTogether and of our shared commitment to building a united and diverse SA,” Steenhuisen said

“The Boks have reinvigorated and revived our collective pride for our young nation and have shown us what can be achieved when we all pull together to attain a common goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on communications, Boyce Maneli, has applauded the SABC for the uninterrupted live broadcast of the last two matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He said this had allowed millions of South Africans from all walks of life to rally behind the Springboks.