WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory

A perfect day for South Africa was also a day to remember for homeless people in Cape Town, who even got a mention from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in his first TV interview after the final whistle.

Kolisi’s shout-out was directed at 150 people gathered at the Hope Exchange, in the city centre, where feeding organisation Ladles of Love set up three big screens for its regular Saturday clients.

Before the game, guest Michael Damon told TimesLIVE “the Boks must go for two tries”, and his wish came true as first Makazole Mapimpi then Cheslin Kolbe crossed the England line in the second half.