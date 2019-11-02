South Africa

WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory

02 November 2019 - 16:36 By DAVE CHAMBERS

A perfect day for South Africa was also a day to remember for homeless people in Cape Town, who even got a mention from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in his first TV interview after the final whistle.

Kolisi’s shout-out was directed at 150 people gathered at the Hope Exchange, in the city centre, where feeding organisation Ladles of Love set up three big screens for its regular Saturday clients.

Before the game, guest Michael Damon told TimesLIVE “the Boks must go for two tries”, and his wish came true as first Makazole Mapimpi then Cheslin Kolbe crossed the England line in the second half.

As the final whistle blew, the hall erupted in a cacophony of cheering as guests and volunteers embraced each other.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto, a city centre restaurateur, said the rugby screening was planned as a surprise for the homeless people who arrive for lunch at the organisation’s soup kitchen every Saturday.

“We thought it would be great to create a fan court and make it possible for the homeless to have the opportunity to support the Bokke along with the rest of the nation,” he said.

Popcorn and sandwiches were handed out before the game, and the regular lunch arrived as the Webb Ellis cup was presented to Kolisi in Yokohama, Japan.

Ladles of Love serves more than 3,000 meals a week to homeless people, schoolchildren and disadvantaged communities.

