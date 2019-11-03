South Africa

Four dead after bakkie and truck collide near Henley Dam in KZN

03 November 2019 - 15:53 By ERNEST MABUZA
Four people were killed during a collision involving a truck and a bakkie near Henley Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Four people were killed during a collision involving a truck and a bakkie near Henley Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Image: iStock

Four people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a truck and a bakkie on the M70 towards Henley Dam near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

“Tragically four people have lost their lives in this ... crash. Paramedics have treated eight people at the scene, three of whom are in a critical condition,” said KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

He said the cause of the crash was not immediately known and police were investigating.

MORE

Fire truck responding to emergency ploughs into Centurion house

Heavy rains in Tshwane have kept emergency personnel busy and led to a fire department tanker crashing into a house in Centurion early on Saturday ...
News
4 hours ago

Clint Brink recounts surviving a hectic car crash

'The truth is I was not. I suffered a pretty heavy whiplash that had me not able to sleep for a month'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Herolds Bay mom and child drowned, postmortem reveals

The mother and a child who disappeared when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay last week drowned.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  3. Cape Town woman wants R9m after discovering husband of six years is gay South Africa
  4. 'Our hearts are broken in pieces,' says family of murdered Clanwilliam teacher South Africa
  5. Zim government 'breathes fire' at US embassy after ambassador's comments Africa

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X