South Africa

KZN police swoop nets 341 illegal firearms in a month

03 November 2019 - 17:08 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police in KwaZulu-Natal seized 341 illegal firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal seized 341 illegal firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Image: 123RF/martinfredy

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 205 suspects for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in October.

During the same period, 341 illegal firearms were seized – 281 pistols or revolvers, six semi-automatic firearms, 13 shotguns, 10 homemade firearms and 31 rifles – during various anti-crime operations in the province.

The operations were undertaken by officers in various clusters to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms ahead of the festive season.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said 3,272 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The arrested suspects have appeared at several courts across the province and are awaiting trial.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised officers for their quest to remove weapons from the hands of “ruthless criminals”.

MORE

AK47 and semi-automatic rifle seized after JMPD officers spot 'suspicious' Audi

Undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers seized three firearms, including an AK-47 automatic rifle, and a white Audi in ...
News
2 days ago

500 police firearms vanished after cops took them home

Weapons management in the police service is in the spotlight with the disclosure that 500 service pistols were lost in the past three financial years ...
News
4 days ago

Two men arrested in KZN with AK-47 rifles and ammunition

Police seized two AK-47 assault rifles and arrested two men in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  3. Cape Town woman wants R9m after discovering husband of six years is gay South Africa
  4. 'Our hearts are broken in pieces,' says family of murdered Clanwilliam teacher South Africa
  5. Zim government 'breathes fire' at US embassy after ambassador's comments Africa

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X