Officials 'attacked' as irate parents queue for places at Gauteng schools

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said officials at district offices, helping frustrated parents find places at schools for their children next year, were intimidated and attacked on Sunday.

The placement period for admissions of children in grades 1 and 8 at state schools in the province was scheduled to close on October 31 but a day before the deadline there were about 77,000 parents who had neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children.

District offices were open on Sunday to deal with the backlog. But the process did not go smoothly.

Lesufi said in a series of tweets on Sunday that the “majority of our ‘good schools’ are full and we are trying to find proper alternatives”. He said no pupils would be left without a school.

Some parents took to social media saying they had queued for hours and were then informed the “system is down”.

Others were circulating a petition calling for the cancellation of the Gauteng education department's online admission system.