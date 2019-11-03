Rugby unites all in Siya Kolisi’s hometown

Sue Hagemann from Mount Croix said that at first she was hesitant to come to Zwide township in Port Elizabeth to watch the Springboks play England in the Rugby World Cup final.

“A work mate of mine, Masakhane Mlamla, convinced me to come with him. I was very much desperate to taste the vibe and see for myself where our captain, [Siya] Kolisi, grew up. … Sport is very powerful and today rugby has united all South Africans. Let that spirit continue,” Hagemann said.

The wonderful way that sport unites people in South Africa was on display at Zwide Stadium. Thousands came to watch the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup for the third time, defeating England 32-12.

Black and white, immigrants and locals gathered at the stadium to watch the game on a giant screen in the township where Kolisi grew up.

Luzuko Sati, who uses a wheelchair, said that Kolisi is his neigbour in Zwide. “The boys played an entertaining and tough game. They made us proud … We are waiting for [Kolisi’s] arrival and then the party starts here in Zwide.”

Lelethu Qegu, who lives in Zwide, cam