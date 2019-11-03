Search for missing Herolds Bay girl is downscaled

The search for a missing six-year-old girl who is believed to have drowned near Herolds Bay along the Garden Route has been scaled down.

Authorities confirmed on Sunday that shore patrol and recovery searches for Cozette Scheepers were still under way, but the operation had been scaled back, reports HeraldLIVE.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said sporadic vehicle patrols were being conducted, concentrated mostly in the Voëlklip area.

Pojie appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any floating objects or debris to police, so their recovery team could be sent to investigate.