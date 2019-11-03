South Africa

Ten injured as two vehicles collide near Durban mall

03 November 2019 - 12:22 By ERNEST MABUZA
One of the vehicles involved in a collision on the M41 opposite Cornubia Mall, north of Durban.
Image: Facebook/Netcare911

Ten people were injured when two vehicles collided on the M41 opposite Cornubia Mall, north of Durban on Sunday.

Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of a collision at 8.39am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision. A total of 10 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Patients were treated on scene and once stabilised, transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

