Ten injured as two vehicles collide near Durban mall

Ten people were injured when two vehicles collided on the M41 opposite Cornubia Mall, north of Durban on Sunday.

Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of a collision at 8.39am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision. A total of 10 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Patients were treated on scene and once stabilised, transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.