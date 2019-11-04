Another Busisiwe Mkhwebane report faces court scrapping

Yet another report from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office faces being scrapped by the courts.

Civil society organisation #UniteBehind announced on Monday that it had submitted a review application to the North Gauteng high court against Mkhwebane's "whitewash" April report into corruption and maladministration at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). The organisation is requesting that the report be set aside.

Mkhwebane's investigation stemmed from the findings of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, who in 2015 released the "Derailed" report, which revealed corruption at Prasa under the board of former chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi and his then chief executive, Lucky Montana.

#UniteBehind was compelled to file the application after close study of the public protector’s report revealed that it was, in short, a "whitewash".

In her report, Madonsela deferred some aspects of the investigation to a follow-up probe.

#UniteBehind said Mkhwebane's Prasa II report "failed to address the deferred complaints properly and effectively".

"The seriousness of the deferred complaints, and the need for an effective investigation cannot be doubted. They concern allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities, improper expenditure amounting to billions of rands of public funds, and abuses of office by the most senior management at Prasa," the organisation said.

"Mkhwebane did almost nothing to further the investigations. She did not obtain a single new piece of evidence. She interviewed only three new people, none of whom were implicated in the allegations, and appears not to have issued subpoenas.