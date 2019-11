Dube, Soweto, community members discovered a newborn boy outside a house on Monday morning.

β€œMedics assessed the boy and found that he had escaped injury. The boy was thereafter transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

β€œIt is understood that the newborn had been left at the front door of a residence. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said.