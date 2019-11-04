Body of elderly woman found wrapped in blanket in Graaff-Reinet

The body of a 63-year-old woman was found wrapped in a blanket outside her house in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the body of Julian Lukas was found by a community member.

Rawlinson said police nabbed a 32-year-old man and recovered property, allegedly belonging to Lukas, in Santaville.

“There are no visible injuries on the body of the deceased, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the reason for death.”

The suspect will appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Monday.