South Africa

Body of elderly woman found wrapped in blanket in Graaff-Reinet

04 November 2019 - 06:52 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The body of Julian Lukas was found by a community member.
The body of Julian Lukas was found by a community member.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 63-year-old woman was found wrapped in a blanket outside her house in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the body of Julian Lukas was found by a community member.

Rawlinson said police nabbed a 32-year-old man and recovered property, allegedly belonging to Lukas, in Santaville.

“There are no visible injuries on the body of the deceased, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the reason for death.”

The suspect will appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Monday.

MORE

Teacher arrested after missing boy's body found in shallow grave

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher has been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old missing pupil whose body was discovered in a shallow grave at ...
News
3 days ago

Burnt body of man found with hands and feet tied in Kimberley

The body of an unknown man was found in open veld in Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week, police said on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa
  5. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X