City trains now running on time more than 60% of the time: Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says intervention by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) newly established War Room has resulted in improved service on the tracks, but there is still much work to be done.

Speaking at a media briefing on the progress of the War Room in Johannesburg on Monday, Mbalula said Prasa’s overall on-time performance (trains arriving and departing on time) has increased by 11% to 63%.

The War Room, a team of officials put together to improve the rail service, was established in August. It was given 30 weeks to implement a turnaround programme and is now at the halfway mark.

According to a report on the War Room’s progress, 53 focus areas, which Prasa refers to as “action items”, were identified for intervention. Mbalula said the team has completed work in 28% of these areas.