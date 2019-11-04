Farm workers' remains 'stolen' by UCT in 1920s to be reburied

The secrets buried in the skeletal remains of nine individuals have finally been revealed by the University of Cape Town (UCT), in a restitution project that is likely to set a precedent across the globe.

Back in 2017, while the university’s skeletal archives were being digitised, researcher Dr Victoria Gibbon discovered that 11 of the skeletons in the collection of over 1,000 had been “unethically procured”.

In the 1920s, the remains of nine of the individuals had been dug up on a farm near Sutherland, in the Northern Cape, and handed over to the university.

What made the donation unethical is that they were buried and intact when they were dug up and donated.