Four ‘dangerous’ criminals escape from police cells in Limpopo

A manhunt has been launched after four awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from police holding cells in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the men, aged between 31 and 41, escaped through the roof of the cells.

They face charges including murder, rape, house and business robbery.

“Community members are warned that these four criminals are dangerous. They must not try to apprehend them, but must instead inform the police quickly,” Mojapelo said.