Kalk Bay restaurant 'robbers' stopped in their tracks after traffic cop shot

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Four suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a restaurant in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, early on Monday discovered the meaning of this expression when their getaway plans went awry.

A bullet fired during the incident, which struck a traffic officer in the arm as he stood in the parking lot of Kalk Bay Harbour, alerted authorities.

Moments after reporting he had been shot, the officer witnessed four men fleeing from a nearby restaurant and raised the alarm.

He provided a description of the “getaway” vehicle, which was spotted by law-enforcement officers in Muizenberg. They gave chase along Baden Powell Drive.