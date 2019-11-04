South Africa

Kalk Bay restaurant 'robbers' stopped in their tracks after traffic cop shot

04 November 2019 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
The alleged robbers were stopped in their tracks after a car chase.
The alleged robbers were stopped in their tracks after a car chase.
Image: City of Cape Town

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Four suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a restaurant in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, early on Monday discovered the meaning of this expression when their getaway plans went awry.

A bullet fired during the incident, which struck a traffic officer in the arm as he stood in the parking lot of Kalk Bay Harbour, alerted authorities.

Moments after reporting he had been shot, the officer witnessed four men fleeing from a nearby restaurant and raised the alarm.

He provided a description of the “getaway” vehicle, which was spotted by law-enforcement officers in Muizenberg. They gave chase along Baden Powell Drive.

Operation O Kae Molao nets 746 suspects in Gauteng in one day

Gauteng police have recovered seven stolen vehicles at a panel beater in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

The suspects were arrested behind Rocklands Sports Field in Mitchells Plain. Officers recovered a firearm and the getaway vehicle.

“The quick thinking of the city’s enforcement staff involved in this incident was key in tracking down the suspects, who are now behind bars and likely to face a range of charges. I commend the staff for their actions and I would also like to wish the officer who was wounded a speedy recovery. The city will provide the necessary support services to him, including counselling,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.

In the past week, traffic officers and the city’s metro police department made 139 arrests, issued 4,379 fines and impounded 88 vehicles. 

At roadblock in Atlantis on Friday, a 17-year-old who took his father’s light delivery vehicle was caught allegedly driving under the influence. An Nyanga resident who refused to stop at a roadblock was allegedly caught with 29kg of dagga after a high-speed chase. 

MORE

Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery'

A 30-year-old trail runner and dog grooming business owner was shot and killed during a suspected robbery at his home in Noordhoek, Cape Town, at the ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Alleged house robber jumps from roof into dogs' lair in Gansbaai

A suspected house robber was attacked and bitten by two dogs after he jumped from the roof of a house in Gansbaai, Western Cape
News
6 days ago

Well-known rock climber killed during robbery at Mpumalanga resort

Respected rock climber David Wade was shot dead when he tried to help security guards during a robbery at an adventure farm in Waterval Boven, ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X