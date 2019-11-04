Kalk Bay restaurant 'robbers' stopped in their tracks after traffic cop shot
If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Four suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a restaurant in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, early on Monday discovered the meaning of this expression when their getaway plans went awry.
A bullet fired during the incident, which struck a traffic officer in the arm as he stood in the parking lot of Kalk Bay Harbour, alerted authorities.
Moments after reporting he had been shot, the officer witnessed four men fleeing from a nearby restaurant and raised the alarm.
He provided a description of the “getaway” vehicle, which was spotted by law-enforcement officers in Muizenberg. They gave chase along Baden Powell Drive.
The suspects were arrested behind Rocklands Sports Field in Mitchells Plain. Officers recovered a firearm and the getaway vehicle.
“The quick thinking of the city’s enforcement staff involved in this incident was key in tracking down the suspects, who are now behind bars and likely to face a range of charges. I commend the staff for their actions and I would also like to wish the officer who was wounded a speedy recovery. The city will provide the necessary support services to him, including counselling,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.
In the past week, traffic officers and the city’s metro police department made 139 arrests, issued 4,379 fines and impounded 88 vehicles.
At roadblock in Atlantis on Friday, a 17-year-old who took his father’s light delivery vehicle was caught allegedly driving under the influence. An Nyanga resident who refused to stop at a roadblock was allegedly caught with 29kg of dagga after a high-speed chase.