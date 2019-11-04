KZN man killed and security guards attacked by armed men
Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of security guards in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday night.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said in a statement on Monday that they had received several calls from residents of Thunder Town on Station Road reporting shots being fired on the railway line behind their homes at about 9pm.
"Upon arrival, it was established that four security officers based at the train station noticed three individuals walking towards them," said RUSA.
"Two men suddenly drew firearms and without warning fired a volley of shots in their direction. The officers split up and took cover. Their attackers then fled without taking anything."
While RUSA officers were combing the area for men fitting the description of the perpetrators, they came across a group of people standing around the body of a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest.
"A man known to the deceased informed RUSA officers that approximately 45 minutes earlier the victim left his residence to purchase cigarettes from a local tuck shop.
"Events leading up to his death are unclear. However, it is alleged that he may have been confronted and robbed by the suspects, who shot him before they fled towards the train station, where they also opened fire on security officers," said RUSA.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of attempted murder and murder were being investigated by Verulam police.