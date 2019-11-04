South Africa

Man sentenced to 19 years for killing wife, stabbing stepsons

04 November 2019 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE
A man has been jailed for murdering his wife and injuring her two sons when they responded to her screams. File photo.
Image: foodandmore /123rf.com

A 44-year-old North West man has been jailed for 15 years for murdering his wife.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Simon Nthutang Makgetla was sentenced by the Itsoseng regional court on Friday. He received an additional four years imprisonment for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm for attacking his stepsons.

The tragedy occurred on December 12 2015 at Verdwaal 2 village near Itsoseng.

Police said the body of Lebogang Makgetla was found in a pool of blood in the kitchen shortly before midnight. The court heard that the victim, aged 40, had been stabbed with a knife by her husband during an argument.

The stepsons, William Sekolo, 24, and Letlhogonolo Sekolo, 22, were in their bedroom when they heard their mom’s screams.

Makgetla stabbed them when they went to investigate, said Brig Mokgwabone.

