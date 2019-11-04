South Africa

Man survives being hit by two cars in Pretoria

04 November 2019 - 20:53 By TimesLIVE
A pedestrian was hit by two cars in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
Image: Netcare911

A Gauteng man was lucky to escape after being struck by two separate cars just seconds apart on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called out to a pedestrian accident at about 3.50pm on the R573 in Derdepoort, Pretoria.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male in his 30s was struck down by a light motor vehicle, which members of the public say did not stop. The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle as he got up," he said.

Herbst said the man sustained moderate injuries.

"He was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

