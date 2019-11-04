New magistrate appointments increase female representation

Of the 207 magistrates appointed by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, with effect from February 1 next year, 105 are women.

The department said on Monday that the appointments would go a long way in transforming the magistracy to reflect the demographics of the country.

It said more than half of the country's population was female and it was important the magistracy reflect this.

In 1998, there were 284 female magistrates countrywide, the department said.

In June this year, before the new magistrates were appointed, there were 758 female magistrates nationally.