Panyaza Lesufi says every child will have a school

About 34,000 schoolkids in Gauteng have not yet been placed in their schools of choice, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday.

However, he has assured parents that no child would be without a school for the 2020 year.

“Despite the mishap, we are quite convinced that the matter is under control. We have the spaces, and we are going to negotiate with parents to place pupils at alternative schools. All this will be concluded by the end of November,” he said.

Lesufi said the department had received more than 280,000 legitimate applications since May this year.

He was addressing the media after thousands of parents flocked to district offices over the weekend upon receiving messages saying parents should report to their district office to receive assistance on the placements. The department has since apologised for the messages, which Lesufi said were sent prematurely.