People with albinism march for skin cancer awareness

Members of the National Albinism Society (NAS) in Amajuba marched in Osizweni township, Newcastle, last week, as part of skin cancer awareness month.

Smanga Kunene, NAS co-ordinator in Amajuba, said the organisation had lost two of its members to skin cancer this year and another was ill in hospital. He said sunscreen lotions were now freely available at state hospitals for people with albinism who had registered for a skin lotion supply.

“We are urging everyone who is living with albinism in our communities to avoid a danger of exposing themselves to this scorching sun, especially during this season of the year. Make sure that you wear hats and use sunscreens,” said Kunene.

NAS member Buhle Mofokeng, of Osizweni township, said she was a cancer survivor. “Luckily, cancer was still at a very early stage in my body, thus it was treated successfully. Now I am feeling well and better.