Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery'

A 30-year-old trail runner and dog grooming business owner was shot dead during a suspected robbery at his home in Noordhoek, Cape Town, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said circumstances surrounding Wesley Sweetnam's death at about 5.50am on Sunday were being investigated.

No arrests had been made.

Sweetnam was the co-owner of Doggy-Style Grooming, Boarding & Doggy Daycare, and he engaged in fundraising for an animal charity.

He was also a K-Way SA athlete, with trail running taking up much of his private time.

His death has rocked the coastal community and his Facebook profile has been flooded with memories and condolences.