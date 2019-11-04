South Africa

R6bn needed to fix 32 Gauteng hospitals to be safety compliant

04 November 2019 - 12:20 By ERNEST MABUZA
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto is one of the 32 public hospitals that it will cost about R6bn to make them compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto is one of the 32 public hospitals that it will cost about R6bn to make them compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Gauteng hospitals are in such bad condition that it will cost about R6bn to make them compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the poor state of the 32 hospitals meant that none of them can be part of government’s National Health Insurance as they needed to be accredited by the Office of Health Standards Compliance.

Bloom said the amount of R6bn was revealed in a presentation by the Gauteng health department to the Gauteng legislature’s health committee on Friday.

Bloom said all these hospitals needed expensive building alterations, ranging from R11m for the Rahima Moosa Hospital to a “whopping” R810m for the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

He said critical areas included general machinery regulations, electrical installation regulations, fire-fighting equipment, lift regulations, storage, exits, stairs and aisles.

“There is very little funding for this in the three-year Medium Term Expenditure Framework, but the department was submitting proposals for R1.7bn for the 10 worst hospitals in the province,” Bloom said.

Bloom said the R6bn was probably an underestimate as the Department of Infrastructure Development was notorious for choosing contractors that failed to deliver, pushing up costs.

“I am alarmed that years of poor maintenance have resulted in not a single Gauteng hospital that is compliant with safety legislation.

“This means that none of them can be part of Government’s National Health Insurance as they need to be accredited by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC).”

Bloom said the country would never solve health problems if government did not improve its management dramatically and spend money efficiently and effectively.

He said other hospitals that required extensive refurbishment for safety reasons included:

  • Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital - R394m
  • Helen Joseph Hospital - R379m
  • Edenvale Hospital - R278m
  • Kalafong Hospital - R267m
  • Sizwe Tropical Disease Hospital - R262m
  • George Mukhari Hospital - R246m
  • Kopanong Hospital - R229m
  • Tembisa Hospital - R222m
  • Jubilee Hospital - R219m
  • Leratong Hospital - R217m
  • Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital - R208m
  • Tambo Memorial Hospital - R200m 
  • South Rand Hospital - R187m
  • Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital - R184m
  • Far East Rand Hospital - R184m
  • Carletonville Hospital - R181m
  • Sebokeng Hospital - R177m
  • Yusuf Dadoo Hospital - R166m.

MORE

Progress as 11 CEOs appointed at state hospitals

The Gauteng Department of Health has appointed 11 CEOs at state hospitals, as part of its goal to improve governance, patient experience, staff ...
News
3 days ago

No settlement has been reached in case of patient tied to hospital bench: Buang Jones

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the family of 76-year-old Martha Marais who was tied to ...
News
1 week ago

Government irregular spending up from R50bn to R61bn

Irregular expenditure by government departments and state-owned entities continues to skyrocket, this year rising to R61.3bn from R50.1bn in 2018.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X