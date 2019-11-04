UFS student found dead in flat by roommate

A University of the Free State (UFS) student was found dead in her flat at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of the 18-year-old was found in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

“During preliminary investigation it was discovered that her flatmate left the previous night to visit a friend and came back on Sunday, only to discover the lifeless body of her roommate in a sitting position in the corner of the room.

“The deceased had bruises on her neck,” Makhele said.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader said they were saddened by the death of Shakira van Staden, a first-year BAdmin student.