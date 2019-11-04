UFS student found dead in flat by roommate
A University of the Free State (UFS) student was found dead in her flat at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of the 18-year-old was found in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.
“During preliminary investigation it was discovered that her flatmate left the previous night to visit a friend and came back on Sunday, only to discover the lifeless body of her roommate in a sitting position in the corner of the room.
“The deceased had bruises on her neck,” Makhele said.
University spokesperson Lacea Loader said they were saddened by the death of Shakira van Staden, a first-year BAdmin student.
“The university’s executive management extends its sincere condolences on behalf of the entire university community to the family and friends of Shakira and wish them strength during this difficult time,” Loader said.
She said the institution would provide counselling and support to Van Staden’s family and friends.
Van Staden, from De Aar in the Northern Cape, lived in a private off-campus student accommodation facility.
Her Facebook wall was flooded with condolences.
“Eight months felt like I've know you for my entire lifetime. It pains my heart to speak of you as late. It is hard to believe you are gone. Took me a while to believe. I called and called your phone to no avail. Your beautiful smile will forever be in my heart and your memory,” a comment read.
“I give thanks to God for the time that he allowed us to spend ... May your soul rest in eternal peace, you were a seed of love that grew in our hearts and your good deeds shall dwell in our hearts forever. I Love you Kira. R.I.P,” read another.