South Africa

Zuma daughter slaps down people who point out father did not hoist Rugby World Cup

04 November 2019 - 12:18 By Timeslive
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has come out in support of her father after South Africans remarked that he is the only post-apartheid president who has not lifted the Webb Ellis cup with the Springboks.

Nelson Mandela memorably celebrated with the Boks in 1995, Thabo Mbeki saw World Cup victory in 2007 and Cyril Ramaphosa shared in Siya Kolisi's team's dream victory in Japan on Saturday

But the cup skipped Zuma, which people were quick to comment on in their social media posts at the weekend.

“To all Blacks SouthAfricans who were/are dissing my father President Jacob Zuma. Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit,” Duduzile's tweet read.

Over the weekend, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also came under fire after he dampened the mood after the Boks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan. In a tweet, Ndlozi congratulated the team’s captain Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.

Kgalema Motlanthe served as interim president between the presidency of Mbeki and Zuma, from September 2008 to May 2009. There was no world cup played in this period.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X