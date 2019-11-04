Zuma daughter slaps down people who point out father did not hoist Rugby World Cup
Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has come out in support of her father after South Africans remarked that he is the only post-apartheid president who has not lifted the Webb Ellis cup with the Springboks.
Nelson Mandela memorably celebrated with the Boks in 1995, Thabo Mbeki saw World Cup victory in 2007 and Cyril Ramaphosa shared in Siya Kolisi's team's dream victory in Japan on Saturday
But the cup skipped Zuma, which people were quick to comment on in their social media posts at the weekend.
“To all Blacks SouthAfricans who were/are dissing my father President Jacob Zuma. Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit,” Duduzile's tweet read.
To all Blacks SouthAfricans who were/are dissing my father @PresJGZuma— @Duduzile_Zuma (@zuma_duduzile) November 4, 2019
Monday: Back to reality, go face your racist baas who disrespect you and still calls you k... regardless of #RugbyWorldCup win. I took the insults regarding my father however your life hasn't change a bit pic.twitter.com/CDRJ0bSrnx
President Nelson Mandela lifted the Rugby World Cup cup in 1995, Mbeki did it in 2007...(the Cup refused to be touched by Zuma due to corruption allegations)...and in 2019 Cyril RAMAPHOSA'S lifted the Cup...— Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 3, 2019
Guys Zuma was a mistake. We achieved nothing under him because he wasn't here to add, but rather to loot. But he was important in showing us what type of leader we DON'T EVER WANT AGAIN.— Themba Gee (@iamnovel_t) November 4, 2019
Jacob Zuma is the only president that never lifted the 🏆 #RWCFinal— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 2, 2019
So basically Zuma is the only President without a Rugby World Cup?! #Shem— Andile Khumalo (@Andile_Khumalo) November 2, 2019
P.W Botha, De Klerk, Verwoed whom all were responsible for crimes against humanity never lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy but you guys are trolling Jacob Zuma who has no blood on his hands. Black people are their own worst enemies #RWCFinal— Grandmaster Lwando 🇿🇦 (@CptLwando) November 2, 2019
Over the weekend, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also came under fire after he dampened the mood after the Boks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan. In a tweet, Ndlozi congratulated the team’s captain Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.
Kgalema Motlanthe served as interim president between the presidency of Mbeki and Zuma, from September 2008 to May 2009. There was no world cup played in this period.
Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
I hope Ramaphosa puts Siya in his plane when he comes back home.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
When the colony of England losses the kith & keen are going to unleash frustration on him. Please, we must unite behind Siya when the English colony looses.