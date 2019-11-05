South Africa

LISTEN | AfriForum to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa case

05 November 2019 - 10:16 By Naledi Shange
Senzo Meyiwa died five years ago.
AfriForum on Tuesday said it would make an announcement regarding the murder case of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The lobby group could announce that it would embark on a private prosecution in the case as, five years on, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to prosecute anyone.

LISTEN TO THE OUTCOME OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT 

Last month, on the anniversary of Meyiwa’s death, his family said they had requested AfriForum's help in finding and jailing his murderer. 

The goalie was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo; her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandi; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala; and their son, who was four-years-old at the time.

It was alleged Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery. 

A man was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after his death, but was later released and filed a lawsuit against police for wrongful arrest.

TimesLIVE reported last month that as the investigation continued, Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke recommended that a new team take over the matter.

Meanwhile, the office of national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi announced that she was “concerned and unhappy” that the case was unresolved.

Her spokesperson, Bulelwa Makeke, said last month that Batohi had been in contact with the family.

“But it is critical to emphasise that this is a case of outstanding investigations, which is the responsibility and mandate of the police. There can be no prosecution if there are outstanding investigations from the police, which is the current status,” Makeke said. 

“The NDPP has committed to meet with the national commissioner of police to understand what the issues are and to urge for progress to bring the matter to finality.”

Makeke added: “The NPA has no authority to make decisions about the allocation of investigators to cases. That is within the powers of the police, and the national commissioner of police has ultimate authority in that regard.”

At the time, SAPS national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said he could not comment on whether investigators working on the case had changed or whether the NDPP had made a recommendation for a change in investigators.

