LISTEN | AfriForum to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa case

“But it is critical to emphasise that this is a case of outstanding investigations, which is the responsibility and mandate of the police. There can be no prosecution if there are outstanding investigations from the police, which is the current status,” Makeke said.

“The NDPP has committed to meet with the national commissioner of police to understand what the issues are and to urge for progress to bring the matter to finality.”

Makeke added: “The NPA has no authority to make decisions about the allocation of investigators to cases. That is within the powers of the police, and the national commissioner of police has ultimate authority in that regard.”

At the time, SAPS national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said he could not comment on whether investigators working on the case had changed or whether the NDPP had made a recommendation for a change in investigators.