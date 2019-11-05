South Africa

Alleged 'The Guptas' gangster wanted for possible love triangle murders

Have you seen this man?

05 November 2019 - 13:08 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police are trying to find Mthetheleli Ntondini in relation to two murders he allegedly committed in Gugulethu, Western Cape.
Police are trying to find Mthetheleli Ntondini in relation to two murders he allegedly committed in Gugulethu, Western Cape.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS

Police require the assistance of the public to locate Mthetheleli Ntondini in relation to two murders he allegedly committed in Gugulethu, Western Cape.   

Police provincial spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said in a statement the 35-year-old man was believed to be a “dangerous” gang member for a group called “The Guptas”.

“Ntondini shot and killed a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old male in a possible love triangle in KTC. Ntondini, who associates himself with a gang called The Guptas, has fled Gugulethu after the incident and is believed to be in the Khayelitsha area. He is regarded armed and dangerous,” he said. 

A warrant of arrest for Ntondini was issued by the high court in Cape Town on Sunday but police have not been able to locate his whereabouts.

Members of the public with knowledge of his whereabouts have been urged to contact the police who vowed to treat all information regarding the case with high confidentiality.

MORE

Anti-gang unit bust unearths eight guns at Port Elizabeth home

Police seized eight firearms and arrested a man during a raid at a house in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Drug-legalisation activists leak blueprint for defeating gangs in Western Cape

A provincial strategy hub and safety organisations in communities are at the heart of a new plan to combat gangsterism in the Western Cape.
News
1 week ago

Gunmen kill chief security officer during raid on gold mine

The chief security officer of DRDGold was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a gang that gained entry to the company's Ergo plant in Brakpan ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X