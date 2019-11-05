'Anyone search Australia?' Social media joins the hunt for 'on the run' Vicki Momberg

Pictures of convicted racist Vicki Momberg are all over Twitter as users attempt to help authorities track her down

Momberg has been ducking the police since the issuing of her warrant of arrest on 1 August, police's provincial spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters told Sunday Times.

Momberg's relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sunday Times that she is staying at her parents' house in Krugersdorp, where police and the publication had looked for her twice.

A video of Momberg using the k-word more than 40 times while speaking to officers and 10111 operators went viral in 2016 and prompted investigations by the authorities. This saw her later become the first South African to receive a two-year jail sentence for crimen injuria.

The news of her disappearance soon spread to social media where users urged each other to lock their doors and stay inside for fear of running into her on the street.

Others jokingly joined the search for Momberg, speculating on where she could be hiding.