Cheating Monopoly and Baby Shark singing puppet on most letters to Santa
Once the turkey and trifle have been eaten this Christmas, many South African families will be sitting down to a game of Monopoly.
While this has been a familiar scene in many households over the years, this year the board won't be toppled and there will be no fighting because this year Father Christmas is allowing cheating - much to the relief of the dodgy banker!
Popular retail chain Toys R Us says Monopoly Cheaters Edition is on many Christmas wishlists.
With fewer than 50 days before Christmas, the toy retailer on Tuesday released its "Geoffrey's top toys 2019" list which features magical Rainbocorns and superheroes taking flight.
A Rainbocorn is a fluffy toy with a hidden gift.
"This year’s list has a wonderful mix of old favourites with an exciting twist such as Monopoly Cheaters Edition and airborne superheroes. The list demonstrates how toys are continuing to progress with interactive items among the most popular," said Toys R Us marketing manager Catherine Jacoby.
Other popular gifts this festive season are expected to be the Aquadabra Aquarium, FurReal Munchin Rex, the cute and fashionable Glitter Girls, Xshot Ninja Turbo Strike and the Shox Foldable Drone.
There's also the return of a number of last year's bestselling toys, such as LOL Surprise as well as traditional favourites including new Lego lines.
"We’re seeing a growing demand for toys which encourage children to be more interactive, whether it’s stamp and style custom manicures with the Cool Maker GO GLAM Nail Stamper or the Kumi Kreator breakthrough bracelet maker, or even the radio-controlled Platinum Drift King," Jacoby said.
She said there was a high demand for toys inspired by Disney's Frozen II, although the movie had not yet hit the big screen in SA.
Animated television series and movies also continue to dominate global holiday toy lists.
Online retail giant Amazon said on its page: "Top trends this year include characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Spiderman, PJ Masks and Paw Patrol, and toys from Lego, L.O.L. Surprise!, Funko Pop, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, Monopoly and Play-Doh.”
Parents may not be happy with Father Christmas when they discover the highly popular WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet, which plays the full-length version of the catchy and often described as "annoying" earworm, is one of the must-haves.
Amazon says the speed of the Baby Shark song changes by moving the mouth faster or slower.