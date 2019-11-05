Cheating Monopoly and Baby Shark singing puppet on most letters to Santa

Once the turkey and trifle have been eaten this Christmas, many South African families will be sitting down to a game of Monopoly.

While this has been a familiar scene in many households over the years, this year the board won't be toppled and there will be no fighting because this year Father Christmas is allowing cheating - much to the relief of the dodgy banker!

Popular retail chain Toys R Us says Monopoly Cheaters Edition is on many Christmas wishlists.

With fewer than 50 days before Christmas, the toy retailer on Tuesday released its "Geoffrey's top toys 2019" list which features magical Rainbocorns and superheroes taking flight.

A Rainbocorn is a fluffy toy with a hidden gift.

"This year’s list has a wonderful mix of old favourites with an exciting twist such as Monopoly Cheaters Edition and airborne superheroes. The list demonstrates how toys are continuing to progress with interactive items among the most popular," said Toys R Us marketing manager Catherine Jacoby.