Extinction Rebellion targets Africa Oil Week conference

At 8:20am on Tuesday, a man in a grey suit began pouring “blood” in protest across the lobby of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the venue for the Africa Oil Week conference this week.

Michael Wolf, press coordinator for climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, then put on a hazmat suit and began mopping up the red molasses mixture, while 11 other protesters began chanting, “African Eco-cide!”

A protester, Andrew Park, said the goal of the protest was to bring to public attention what was happening at the conference. “Making deals that perhaps they think is good for the economy, perhaps they think they’re doing good. But, at the end of the day, it’s harming the world’s most vulnerable people.”

According to its website, at Africa Oil Week Africa’s most senior exploration and production stakeholders “come to set out the future direction of the continent’s upstream oil gas sector, secure major deals and lucrative new partnerships”.

More than 25 ministers will attend the conference, which features over 200 speakers, including Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Director-General Thabane Zulu of the department of energy.