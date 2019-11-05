South Africa

Guard fired after 'sex abuse' claims at primary school

05 November 2019 - 14:29 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A security guard was dismissed after allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against him..
A security guard was dismissed after allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against him..
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

A security guard at a primary school in Cape Town has been fired after he allegedly sexually abused a pupil.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said officials became aware of the alleged incident on October 22.

A meeting was then scheduled with police and the pupil's parents.

"The police advised the school that the parents needed to lay a charge. The parents have not yet done so, according to our information,” Hammond said on Tuesday.

She said the guard was employed by the school governing body and has now been dismissed.

“Our metro north district office has investigated and will continue to monitor all developments. A district social worker is providing counselling,” she said.

The matter has been referred to child protection services at SAPS.

MORE

Man arrested for allegedly raping six schoolgirls

The suspect twill appear in the Cacadu magistrate's court this week
News
2 weeks ago

Violence, inequality and poverty put children at risk of sexual exploitation

High levels of violence, inequality and poverty are leaving SA children at risk of becoming victims of sexual exploitation
News
1 week ago

'He's totally broken'- School sexual assault victims struggle to move on

A former pupil of Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg, who was one of convicted serial sex offender Collan Rex's victims, is planning to make ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News
  5. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X