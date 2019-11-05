Guard fired after 'sex abuse' claims at primary school

A security guard at a primary school in Cape Town has been fired after he allegedly sexually abused a pupil.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said officials became aware of the alleged incident on October 22.

A meeting was then scheduled with police and the pupil's parents.

"The police advised the school that the parents needed to lay a charge. The parents have not yet done so, according to our information,” Hammond said on Tuesday.

She said the guard was employed by the school governing body and has now been dismissed.

“Our metro north district office has investigated and will continue to monitor all developments. A district social worker is providing counselling,” she said.

The matter has been referred to child protection services at SAPS.