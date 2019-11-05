Gunshots, car crashes and stabbings top the list of unnatural deaths in Gauteng

Gauteng's health department recorded nearly 5,000 unnatural deaths in the 2018/2019 financial year. Topping the list of reasons were gunshots, car crashes and stabbings.

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the MEC of health in the province, said state mortuaries recorded 4,894 deaths as a result of violence.

“In the last financial year, state mortuaries recorded 2,416 gunshot deaths, followed by motor vehicle accidents and stabbings, at 1,695 and 1,295 respectively,” she said.

The figures reflected deaths at the scene of an incident or people who survived the initial trauma, but later died of complications at home or in health care facilities.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku expressed concern at the figures.