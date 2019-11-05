South Africa

Gunshots, car crashes and stabbings top the list of unnatural deaths in Gauteng

05 November 2019 - 10:02 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Nearly 5,000 unnatural deaths were recorded in Gauteng in the 2018/2019 financial year.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Gauteng's health department recorded nearly 5,000 unnatural deaths in the 2018/2019 financial year. Topping the list of reasons were gunshots, car crashes and stabbings.

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the MEC of health in the province, said state mortuaries recorded 4,894 deaths as a result of violence.  

“In the last financial year, state mortuaries recorded 2,416 gunshot deaths, followed by motor vehicle accidents and stabbings, at 1,695 and 1,295 respectively,” she said.

The figures reflected deaths at the scene of an incident or people who survived the initial trauma, but later died of complications at home or in health care facilities.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku expressed concern at the figures.  

“The rate of unnatural deaths as a result of violence is a cause for serious concern for the country in general, and the Gauteng province in particular.”

He said accident and emergency departments in state hospitals were busiest at month-end, with a high number of gunshot wound, stabbing and motor vehicle accident patients treated.  

“One of the contributing factors is the high level of alcohol consumption, which leads to violence and reckless driving,” said Masuku.

In addition to gunshots, car accidents and stabbings, there were 1,183 deaths as a result of assaults, 1,022 due to anaesthetics and 970 cases of hanging. 

Six months into the 2019 financial year, the province recorded 1,359 gunshot cases, 947 car crashes and 665 stabbings.

