Helen Zille loses court application against Busisiwe Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets

The North Gauteng high court has dismissed an application by former Western Cape premier Helen Zille to have the report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on her colonialism tweets set aside.

Mkhwebane has welcomed the decision.

According to her office, the public protector found in June 2018 that Zille’s tweet “for those claiming the legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc” was in violation of the executive code of ethics.

In a statement Oupa Segalwe, acting public protector spokesperson, said the finding followed a complaint by Khaya Magaxa of the Western Cape provincial legislature, who had alleged, among other things, that Zille had failed to act in a manner that was consistent with the integrity of the high office she occupied.