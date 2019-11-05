'Illegal' and 'not safe': Stern warning on illegal trading of cannabis

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) have issued a warning against the illegal manufacture of cannabis products.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden said these illegal businesses, purporting to be operating legally, are being sold to members of the public as franchises authorised to deal in cannabis and cannabis-related products.

“We have a situation where people are growing and producing cannabis products and pushing them into the public. We are warning against this as not only is it illegal, it’s not safe.

“Some are even smoking it in public spaces [smoking shops]. We want to reiterate that this is not legal,” said Gounden.