WATCH | Insults fly as man accused of raping, killing Uyinene Mrwetyana appears in court

The court heard that the investigation had been completed. A docket had been handed to the defence and the postmortem has been completed.

The defence indicated that time was needed to consult with Botha. The case will be transferred to the high court on November 15.

Botha was summarily dismissed from his job after it emerged he had intentionally misled the organisation and stated under oath that he had never been convicted of any criminal offence.

The Sunday Times reported in September that Mrwetyana's alleged killer was on a list of 300 Post Office employees who had been flagged by the State Security Agency in June 2018.

Despite being aware that he had a criminal conviction, no action was taken.