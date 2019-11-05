Let’s give the Springboks a hero’s welcome, says SA government

Government has urged all South Africans to give the Springboks and coaches a hero’s welcome when they arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from Tuesday.

The Boks are expected to arrive at the airport at about 5pm.

“The #StrongerTogether team has shown all South Africans that by working together we can overcome any challenge. Once again, government congratulates #Bokke for their magnificent achievement.

“Their performance serves as an inspiration for our youth to participate in sport and enhance the country’s success and growth in the industry. Their outstanding win is an indication of the capability of South Africans to reach world-class performance,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said.

The Springbok Trophy Tour includes visits to Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto (Thursday), Durban (Friday), East London (Saturday), Port Elizabeth (Sunday) and Cape Town (Monday).

“Fans and people from all walks of life are encouraged to be part of the Springboks victory parade by lining the streets, wearing their supporters' shirts and flying the South African flag to show support and love to the team,” Williams said.

The Boks thrashed England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday to join New Zealand as record three-time winners of the world cup.